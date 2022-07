MILLINGTON — The Autism Pride 18U travel softball program is looking for players ages 14 to 18. Tryouts will be held Saturdays, Aug. 13 and Aug. 20 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Millington ball field and Sunday, Aug. 28 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Route 18 Park, Centreville.

For more information, call Newkie Connolley at 443-480-3107; Artie Kaehler at 410-708-9577; or Matt Rusch at 443-532-1486.