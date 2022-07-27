How many KU and Mizzou fraternities and sororities are out of operation because of hazing?

The danger of hazing has been top of mind this year, as Greek organizations face the consequences of abusing and harassing their members at schools like the University of Kansas and the University of Missouri.

Just last week, the Sigma Chi fraternity was kicked off of KU’s campus for hazing.

Eight more members of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity were charged with felonies on Friday for their alleged role in a Mizzou hazing incident that left a student paralyzed after being forced to drink a liter of vodka. In June, Ryan P. Delanty and Thomas A. Shultz both got charged with one count of felony hazing and a misdemeanor for supplying alcohol to a minor or intoxicated person related to the same incident.

These incidents have sparked conversations about the dangers, consequences and ongoing pattern of hazing within Greek organizations at major universities.

What is hazing?

Hazing is any activity or action that endangers the mental or physical safety of a person trying to join an organization. Hazing can include sleep deprivation, excessive alcohol intake, humiliation, personal servitude and more. To get a sense of how University of Kansas and Mizzou define hazing, visit here.

Both Mizzou and KU have a number of organizations that are currently on probation or have been completely removed from campus, meaning that the school no longer recognizes them as a student organization.

What Greek organizations have been banned at Mizzou ?

These organizations have lost recognition from Mizzou, meaning the organizations have been removed from campus and their members cannot operate or hold any programming.

Mizzou suspends or withdraws recognition for a specific amount of time depending on the severity of the violation. The five organizations below have lost their recognition indefinitely, according to Mizzou.

All the organizations listed can re-establish a relationship with the university, if they agree to the university’s conditions for reinstating the organizations’ recognition.

Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity

This fraternity was removed from Mizzou’s campus in 2020 for incidents that involved violating university policies and endangering behaviors, according to Mizzou’s community conduct history. The final decision to remove the chapter was made by Delta Sigma Phi’s national leadership. The exact reason for the removal was not released, according to the Columbia Missourian .

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

Phi Beta Sigma lost its recognition in 2018 for furnishing false information, endangering students and hazing, according to the school’s conduct history .

Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity

Phi Gamma Delta lost its recognition in October 2021 after the incident mentioned above. The organization has a pretty consistent streak of violations dating back to 2017. Over the past four years, the organization has violated policies around alcohol distribution or consumption six times.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity

Sigma Alpha Epsilon’s national leadership closed its Mizzou chapter in 2018. The organization said that the removal was due to health and safety violations and a failure to follow national standards .

Sigma Pi Fraternity

Sigma Pi was removed from Mizzou’s campus in 2016. The fraternity was banned after incidents of hazing and distributing alcohol to minors.

There are also a number of organizations that have been placed on disciplinary action at Mizzou. These organizations are still recognized by the university but will need to adhere to sanctions, such as community service, fines and risk management meetings. Those organizations include:

What Greek organizations have been banned at KU?

Sigma Chi Fraternity

Sigma Chi Fraternity was removed from the University of Kansas campus for four years, after the organization was caught hazing and lying to the national organization, the University Daily Kansan reported. The organization was removed in July 2022 and won’t be allowed to return until 2026.

Phi Delta Theta Fraternity

This fraternity was removed from campus in January 2022 and will remain off campus until Spring 2027. Phi Delta Theta was removed for hazing and causing harm to students. One new member filed a complaint on the organization, stating that new initiates were being “messed with and personal items were broken,” the University Daily Kansan reported.

Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity

This fraternity was also removed in January 2022 and will not be allowed to return to campus until Spring 2027. The organization was removed for systemic hazing, harming other students and more. A document from an investigation into the organization found that some members urinated in the beds of new members, broke into the new members lockers and scattered or stole personal belongings, according to a report from the University Daily Kansan.

Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity

This fraternity was disciplined in November 2020 and lost its organizational registration until after December 2025. The organization was removed for hazing and a pattern of illegal drug use, according to the University Daily Kansan . The organization will not be able to come back to campus until Spring 2026 or until the last member on campus graduates.

Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity

Pi Kappa Alpha was removed from campus in January 2019 and won’t be allowed back on campus until after Fall 2023. The organization was removed

If you know of any harmful behavior or hazing going on at Mizzou or KU, here’s how you can report it.

Editor’s note: When this story was first published, an initial reference to Sigma Chi incorrectly called the fraternity Sigma Phi.