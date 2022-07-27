ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Mike Pompeo: Vote yes on Kansas Constitution abortion amendment to give people a voice

By Mike Pompeo
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F74to_0guSH4DN00
The former secretary of state says voters should approve the Value Them Both amendment. John Raoux Associated Press file photo

The state of Kansas has always been defined by leadership and courage. Its plains were home to the first generations of American settlers, who left teeming cities to lead America westward and establish new roots. In the years prior to the Civil War, it was Kansans who stood against slavery and stopped its expansion. Kansas was the first state to hold a referendum on women’s suffrage in 1867, and Charles S. Scott, Kansas born and raised, was the lead attorney for Oliver Brown in the landmark Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education. Kansas has always set the standard in the fight to secure inalienable rights and aid those who are most in need. That’s why at times of great division and difficulty in America, the nation looks to Kansas for the path forward.

Kansas is again going to lead the way, and this time the stakes are for life. The Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson finally overturned Roe v. Wade and returned the power to regulate abortion to states. All across the country, this democratic process is already underway — except in Kansas, my home state. The right of Kansans to decide this important issue has been taken away not by the Supreme Court of the United States, but by the Supreme Court of Kansas.

In the 2019 case Hodes & Nauser v. Schmidt, the Kansas Supreme Court pronounced that the state’s constitution protects a woman’s right to obtain an abortion, possibly causing further limits on abortion to become “presumed unconstitutional.” Many Kansans believe strongly that this sweeping decision by the Kansas Supreme Court overrode the democratic process.

The ruling already has had serious consequences in Kansas. Abortions in the state have increased by 13% since the ruling took effect. Dilation and evacuation abortions (often referred to as “dismemberment abortions”) have increased by 17% since 2019, according to Kansas Department of Health statistics. This method of abortion, in addition to its particularly barbarous cruelty to the unborn, also carries with it severe health risks for the mother, both long-term and short-term.

I am a Kansan. I’ve represented the people of Kansas and fought for them in Washington as a congressman, and also on the world stage as America’s 70th secretary of state. Kansans do not want to see their state fund abortions with taxpayer money, or have unsafe and uninspected abortion clinics in the state they call home. What every Kansan wants, fundamentally, is the right to vote on this important issue.

The Value Them Both amendment on the Aug. 2 ballot would secure this right. It simply makes clear that the state constitution “does not create or secure a right to abortion,” and it affirms that “the people, through their elected state representatives and state senators, may pass laws regarding abortion.” That’s it. Full stop.

Yet this simple amendment has met with severe opposition from pro-abortion radicals who favor unlimited abortion on demand, even painful late-term abortions when the child can feel excruciating pain. These extreme activists have said publicly that they don’t support abortion limits of any kind. They have fought against every reasonable limit on abortion in the Legislature and the courts. Rather than trust the people, they are hiding behind the 2019 decision to execute their agenda. Don’t let them.

There are more than 50 pregnancy clinics all across Kansas that offer financial, emotional and medical help to women, free of charge. Many centers offer this support for up to three years after their child is born. Their work should be championed and expanded. This work is what Kansas should become known for. I know that the people of Kansas are strong and compassionate enough to make that a reality.

I also know that there is great division about this issue, both in Kansas and America. It is imperative that we remain civil and respectful despite this deep and profound disagreement. The assaults and vandalism against pregnancy centers since the Supreme Court decision are unconscionable — some of this defacing has happened in Kansas. As secretary of state, I traveled to many countries where they still settle disputes with violence. America must be better than that. Kansas must be better than that.

Public pressure weighs against those of us who fight for life. Those who have used the pro-life movement for political gain have already begun to bow to this pressure and surrender. I ask Kansans who believe in life not to surrender, never to give an inch — I know I never will. Vote yes to the Value Them Both amendment and restore the voice of the people in Kansas.

Mike Pompeo is former U.S. secretary of state and former U.S. representative for Kansas’ 4th District.

Comments / 64

Robert Sidwell
3d ago

voting yes does not give people a choice that's a lie voting yes turns Kansas into a communist dictator state with no rights or freedoms for women voting yes takes all rights and freedoms away from women and puts abortion rights in the hands of a bunch of Republican Taliban legislators to take their rights and freedoms away in force women to have babies they don't want and cannot afford and then the Republican Taliban don't care about the babies after they're born they're only pro birth look at the foster care system now that Kansas doesn't take care of the kids we already have in the foster care system look at all the children we already have in poverty in this state and look at what the Republican Taliban already took away free lunches at school for children that shows you how much right there the Republican Taliban cares about the babies after they're born

Reply(13)
41
KcRut
3d ago

Classic politician distracting with something shiny & useless like this amendment when it’s really about sneaking their agenda in w/the legislation to take ALL of OUR rights & autonomy. Zoom out yes voters & remember how politicians & lawyers work. Abortion will go down naturally when there is enough meaningful programs & when people do more than useless praying. Prayer like worry is a waste of time & energy if no action is put it. This is not a political issue. Yes voters don’t fall for slick politicians. Their is a reason value them both doesn’t want u to see their bill. Politicians have an agenda. Don’t believe me ask the trigger states where their vote went. They want control of us. Yes vote will be handing politicians your consent for them to make personal choices for you. Do you really want that?

Reply(13)
27
4America
3d ago

Vote NO! Just look at what Missouri and Texas have done. This will lead to a total ban on abortions. Clarence Thomas wants to stop contraceptives. The religious groups lobbying these politicians will start demanding more and more.

Reply(5)
31
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Washington, KS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pompeo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Legislature#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Kansas Constitution#American#Board Of Education#The Supreme Court#Kansans#Hodes Nauser#The Kansas Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
11K+
Followers
951
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy