Kansas City things to do: Hot Dog Festival, George Strait, Kidz Bop Live and more

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum will put on its annual Hot Dog Festival, featuring live entertainment and the nation’s favorite ballpark food, beginning at 3 p.m. July 30 in the 18th & Vine District.

The event will take place on The Paseo between 15th and 18th streets and will include music by Average White Band, Atlantic Starr, Silk, Kindred the Family Soul and Julian Vaughn, as well as plenty of food besides hot dogs. Tickets ($10-$75) are available at nlbm.com .

Country music legend George Strait will play July 30 at Arrowhead Stadium. Bryan Hall/Fort Worth Star Telegram

More music

▪ Coin, 8 p.m. July 28, Midland ($29.50-$35). midlandkc.com .

▪ Kansas City Baroque Consortium, “Telemann, the Cosmopolitan,” 7:30 p.m. July 29, St. John’s United Methodist Church ($25-$40). kcbaroque.org .

▪ Steve Earle & The Dukes, 8 p.m. July 29, Knuckleheads ($37.50-$52.50). knuckleheadskc.com .

▪ Quiet Riot, 8:30 p.m. July 29, Ameristar ($32-$120). ameristarkansascity.com .

▪ George Strait with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town, 4:45 p.m. July 30, Arrowhead Stadium ($185-$2,345). ticketmaster.com .

▪ Celebration of Life Concert for Kris Schnebelen of Trampled Under Foot with Nick Schnebelen, Danielle Nicole and more, 6 p.m. July 30, Knuckleheads ($25-$40). knuckleheadskc.com .

▪ Big Time Rush with Spencer Sutherland, 8 p.m. July 30, T-Mobile Center ($29.95-$299.95). t-mobilecenter.com .

▪ Summer Singers of Lee’s Summit and Chamber Orchestra, “Faure’s Requiem,” 4 p.m. July 31, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Lee’s Summit ($25-$50). festivalsingers.org .

▪ Goo Goo Dolls, 7 p.m. Aug. 1, Starlight ($29.50-$249.50). kcstarlight.com .

▪ Anthrax and Black Label Society with Hatebreed, 6:45 p.m. Aug. 2, Midland ($45-$85). midlandkc.com .

▪ Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin, 6:45 p.m. Aug. 2, T-Mobile Center ($41.50-$101.50). t-mobilecenter.com .

▪ Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, 8 p.m. Aug. 2, Uptown ($29-$125). uptowntheater.com .

▪ Escher String Quartet, 7 p.m. Aug. 3, Polsky Theatre ($5-$10). jccc.edu/midwest-trust-center/events .

Three for free

▪ “The Wiz,” Kansas Academy of Theatrical Arts, 7 p.m. July 28-29, 2 and 7 p.m. July 30, Washington High School Auditorium. katayoutharts.org .

▪ Sweet Corn Festival, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. July 30, National Agricultural Center and Hall of Fame. aghalloffame.com .

▪ Sundays at Volker Park featuring TooBig2Fail, Clay Kirkland Band and more, 1 p.m. July 31, Theis Park. eventbrite.com .

Kidz Bop Live will come to Starlight on July 29. Meeno/Meeno

More entertainment

▪ Families can dance and sing along to the music of Kidz Bop Live at Starlight, 7 p.m. July 29 ($29.50-$69). kcstarlight.com .

▪ “Let It Be: John, Paul, George, and Ringo” in the Ruby Room of the MTH Theater at Crown Center will celebrate the music of The Beatles, 7:30 p.m. July 29-30 ($39-$45). musictheaterheritage.com .

▪ Theatre in the Park in Shawnee Mission Park will present “The SpongeBob Musical,” 8:30 p.m. July 29-31 and Aug. 3-6 ($6-$20). theatreinthepark.org .

▪ Toddlers to adults will walk and run in Georgia’s Chicken Run at the Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead, 8 a.m. July 30 ($25). artsandrec-op.org/farmstead .

▪ Comic books and pop culture will be the focus of Fountain City Con at the New Horizon Fieldhouse in New Century, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 30, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 31 ($15 Saturday, $10 Sunday, $20 both). fountaincitycon.com .

▪ The annual Johnson County Fair in Gardner will run July 31-Aug. 6, highlighted by a rodeo at 7 p.m. Aug. 4, local country singer Tate Stevens at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 and a demolition derby at 7 p.m. Aug. 6, (free except for carnival and arena events). jocokansasfair.com .