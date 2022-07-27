Cowboy Angel Blue at Music in the Park

COOK — Bring a lawn chair or sit in your car to hear the sound of “Cowboy Angel Blue” play a wide selection of songwriters favorites and classic oldies. Bill Maxwell and James Paavala are the original members of this amplified acoustic group.

Music in the Park in Cook is on Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m.at the gazebo on River Street. Enjoy the refreshment stand selling burgers, brats and hot dogs provided by St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (Alango). In case of a rainy Wednesday evening the concert will move to the Cook VFW.