City of Lexington delays collection of yard debris due to equipment issues

Residents in Lexington may notice lingering piles of yard debris since the City of Lexington is running behind on pickup of large brush collection.

According to Mikey Horney, director of the City of Lexington Public Services, the city is experiencing delays because of equipment issues. He said one of the two knuckle boom trucks used for picking up larger items, such as limbs and logs, is down for needed repairs, causing a delay in pickup.

Want to know more about what is happening in Lexington? Support local journalism, subscribe to The Dispatch.

“We have one (truck) that is for bulk trash such as furniture and a second one for larger piles of yard waste,” said Horney. “We have to pick up trash first, so when the driver gets done with that they go out and get the yard waste. We are doing the best we can until the other truck gets repaired.”

Horney said the City of Lexington has purchased a new knuckle boom truck to replace the older vehicle, but it won’t be delivered until the fall.

He said they are hoping the repairs to the truck will only impact collection routes for a couple of weeks. He said the city collects trash, recycling and yard waste Tuesday through Friday, with all services provided on the same route day. Mondays are used for truck maintenance and repairs.

In the meantime, City of Lexington residents can continue to use the city-distributed rollout yard waste collection carts. These brown carts are also collected on the residents weekly pickup day. Horney said if you can fit yard waste in these carts, they will still be picked up on a weekly basis. These carts are collected by side-load recycling trucks.

If not using these yard waste containers, Horney urges residents to make sure yard debris piled off the road and is not blocking storm drains. Blockages can create flooding hazards on the roadway during heavy rain.

Anyone who needs a brown yard waste rollout container can contact the city at (336) 243-2489.

For more information about yard waste collection go to the city’s website at https://www.lexingtonnc.gov/city-services/public-services/recycling-and-waste-collection.

General news reporter Sharon Myers can be reached at sharon.myers@the-dispatch.com. Follow her on Twitter @LexDispatchSM.