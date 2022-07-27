Virtual wine club opening storefront near downtown Wilmington restaurant

Billy Mellon, of manna restaurant in downtown Wilmington, was among the many people in the hospitality industry who tried to be creative and adapt at the onset of the pandemic.

He started a weekly wine club in April 2020 with the idea that participants could buy two bottles of wine for a Zoom tasting every Wednesday evening, often in the virtual company of prominent wine experts.

It’s gone well. So well that it's continued for more than two years. And so well that he now plans to open a storefront two doors down from the restaurant at 123 Princess St., at the corner of North Second and Princess streets. Mellon and manna took over that space and opened a bakery there with pastry chef Rebeca Alvarado Paredes in 2017.

Recently, though, the space has been in limbo. Now, in what's tentatively called Wine Club, Mellon envisions an operational center for the virtual wine club.

Plus, look for sweets and pastries from Alvarado Paredes, and some merchandise, like gourmet goodies and items from the Second Street Mural project, based on the Instagram-able painting on the side of the building.

"It will be a few different things," he said.

But wine will be a focus, Mellon said. Jeremy Malanka, who has worked locally at Palate and other shops, will also be a manger of the business.

Each week, there are about 60 people signed onto the wine club now on 20 or 30 screens. They will be able to pick up wine at the shop, and others can see what's ahead on the schedule. Mellon said the selection may also grow slowly with popular bottles from the club and the restaurant.

“It started as a way to stay in contact with manna guests," Mellon said of the the club's origins. "Wine was a common denominator there."

It's grown into a loyal group of wine lovers. Members say it’s helped them learn more about wine and try things they never would have otherwise. They also appreciate that Mellon has been able to use his connections so they have the rare chance to learn from some of the best.

Guests have included sommelier Bobby Stuckey, Food & Wine editor Hunter Lewis, bartender and author Jim Meehan, luxury wine consultant and writer Sarah Bray, and Chilean winemaker Pedro Parra.

"When you're learning, the best lessons are those that are fun, and entertaining," Mellon said. "I talk to people in the club and I know they feel savvy, and may be more likely to order something new in a restaurant."

He said the shop should open in early August.

Allison Ballard is the food and dining reporter at the StarNews. You can reach her at aballard@gannett.com.