Houston, TX

Dems' Threat to End Filibuster Distracts From Economy, Inflation

By Nik Rajkovic
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Photo : iStockphoto

Senate Democrats continue to threaten the filibuster to get their way. Last year it was voting rights, now they want to pack the Supreme Court and codify abortion and gay marriage nationwide.

"Democrats want to win everything. But the fact is the Senate is 50-50 and the House is closely divided and the majority party doesn't always get what it wants," says Thomas Jipping, senior legal fellow at The Heritage Foundation.

"Democrats are taking advantage of an unfortunate level of ignorance among the American people as to how our system of government is supposed to work," he added. "The truth is, Congress does not have authority over issues like marriage or contraception."

Jipping says these bills are pretending to exercise authority that Congress doesn't have.

"These bills are just propaganda gimmicks to try to urge their own far-left base to get out and vote. But's not going to appeal to the voters that Democrats need to appeal to."

Those would be moderates and independents who are much more concerned about the economy and inflation.

