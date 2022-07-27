ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Military COVID Vaccine Mandate Poses National Security Risk

By Nik Rajkovic
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kyn8J_0guSEtF600
Photo : Getty Images

The Pentagon still won't drop its COVID vaccine mandate, potentially crippling the national guard and putting U.S. citizens at risk.

Houston attorney and former Army captain Sean Timmons represents nearly 200 soldiers across every branch of the military. He calls the vaccine mandate a recruiting nightmare.

"The military can't recruit enough warm bodies to replace those who are leaving the service. In addition to that, we're throwing out qualified individuals who we've invested a million dollars in training and qualification over hostility toward their request for a reasonable religious accommodation," he says.

Timmons points out National Guard troops are used all over the world, but especially here at home during a disaster.

"You're talking about putting us at-risk of more people dying of a hurricane or another natural catastrophe because guard individuals won't be eligible to come participate in rescue operations."

At this point, Timmons says the courts will have to decide whether active-duty soldiers have constitutional rights or not.

"It's a fraud on the American people to say it is a legitimate vaccine. It is simply therapeutic medication. We don't shove Tylenol down people's throat absent their consent. We shouldn't be forcing individuals to take medication in their bodies."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Health
Houston, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Security#National Guard#Pentagon#American#Tylenol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Army
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy