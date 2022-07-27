ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Cheney's new campaign ad focuses on opponents' claims about the 2020 election

By Aaron Navarro
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 18

Comic Resources
2d ago

she knows she is done and is just trying to become the next fake Republican in the view. when you are elected, it's not your job to do your personal bidding, it's about who elected you, and they hate her

Reply(5)
18
jody
3d ago

Maybe she needs to listen to her constituents if she wants to be re-elected.

Reply(1)
11
5th SFG Veteran
2d ago

She should look at her title. She is a member of the House of Representatives, therefore she should be representing her constituents.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
Wyoming State
Wyoming Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Trump Campaign#Congressional Republicans#Election Fraud#Republican#House#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS News

CBS News

519K+
Followers
61K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy