Helping hands: What to know about applying for and accessing the WIC program

WIC is open for business, and it has never been easier to apply. Are you struggling to provide healthy food for your household? You and your family may be eligible for nutrition and breastfeeding support from WIC! Fill out an application online (www.pawic.com) or call our office at 814-234-8621. Our staff can schedule an appointment to see if you qualify. Our income guidelines have increased as of July 1.

WIC is here for you and your family. WIC provides eligible pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women, infants and children under the age of 5 with nutrition information, breastfeeding support, healthy foods and referrals to other services. The eWIC card allows participating families to purchase grocery items conveniently by using a card that works just like a debit card.

Did you know?

If you receive SNAP, MA or TANF, you can also receive WIC.

Foster children under the age of 5 qualify for WIC.

WIC helps working families and the unemployed, even if you only need help short-term.

WIC provides certain foods that are important sources of nutrients to help you and your children grow. WIC foods include:

Baby food

Breakfast cereal

Fruits and vegetables

Juice

Eggs

Milk

Cheese

Peanut butter

Whole-wheat bread and other whole grains

Dried and canned beans/peas,

Soy based beverages and tofu

Canned fish

Infant formula

Summer is also farmers market time. Eligible WIC participants can receive four $6 checks for use at participating local farmers markets for fresh, Pennsylvania grown fruits and vegetables.

Good nutrition helps protect against some health problems, such as obesity. Being healthy isn’t just about eating healthy — it’s also about physical activity. Your children learn by watching you so show them every day what they should eat and how they should stay active. You are their first teacher! WIC is here to help guide you along the way.

WIC also encourages breastfeeding. Breastfeeding is a special time for everyone, and the entire family can be part of the new baby’s life and the breastfeeding process. Breast milk has just the right balance of vitamins, minerals and other nutrients needed for your baby to grow well. While breastfeeding is natural, it is also natural to be unsure at first. Your State College WIC staff is here to help. We have two International Board-Certified Lactation Counselors (IBCLC) on staff, ready to help you and your new family. WIC can also provide breast pumps for moms who must return to work. Call your WIC staff for details and qualifications.

Our State College office is located at 270 Walker Drive, Suite 100. Please call our staff at 814-234-8621 to ask questions or schedule an appointment.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.