LaWana Slack-Mayfield makes history with at-large Charlotte City Council win

A national LGBTQ rights organization on Tuesday celebrated LaWana Slack-Mayfield’s victory in Charlotte’s at-large City Council race, noting that “she is the first out LGBTQ person ever elected citywide in Charlotte.”

Slack-Mayfield, who previously represented District 3 on the Charlotte City Council, finished third among the eight at-large candidates with 100% of precincts reporting Tuesday night. She received 15.08% of votes cast. Democrats swept all four at-large seats based on unofficial results.

“LaWana is a skilled leader who has delivered real, meaningful results for the Charlotte community during her time on city council. Voters were clearly inspired by her deep policy experience and vision for a more equitable future,” LGBTQ Victory Fund President and CEO Annise Parker said in a statement. “With so much at stake this election, LaWana’s win tonight is a clear sign the LGBTQ community and our allies are more eager and motivated than ever to make our voices heard at the ballot box this year.”

LaWana Slack-Mayfield particiates in the Black Political Caucus forum Saturday April 2, 2022. Jonathan Aguallo

Slack-Mayfiled will become one of “just six Black out lesbians serving on city councils nationwide,” according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund.

Other at-large Charlotte City Council winners Tuesday were incumbents Dimple Ajmera and Braxton Winston and former councilmember James (Smuggie) Mitchell.

Danté Anderson, who ran unopposed to represent District 1 on the Charlotte City Council, also made history Tuesday by becoming “the first out LGBTQ person to represent” the district, the LGBTQ Victory Fund’s statement said.