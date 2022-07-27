ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

LaWana Slack-Mayfield makes history with at-large Charlotte City Council win

By Mary Ramsey
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

A national LGBTQ rights organization on Tuesday celebrated LaWana Slack-Mayfield’s victory in Charlotte’s at-large City Council race, noting that “she is the first out LGBTQ person ever elected citywide in Charlotte.”

Slack-Mayfield, who previously represented District 3 on the Charlotte City Council, finished third among the eight at-large candidates with 100% of precincts reporting Tuesday night. She received 15.08% of votes cast. Democrats swept all four at-large seats based on unofficial results.

“LaWana is a skilled leader who has delivered real, meaningful results for the Charlotte community during her time on city council. Voters were clearly inspired by her deep policy experience and vision for a more equitable future,” LGBTQ Victory Fund President and CEO Annise Parker said in a statement. “With so much at stake this election, LaWana’s win tonight is a clear sign the LGBTQ community and our allies are more eager and motivated than ever to make our voices heard at the ballot box this year.”

LaWana Slack-Mayfield particiates in the Black Political Caucus forum Saturday April 2, 2022. Jonathan Aguallo

Slack-Mayfiled will become one of “just six Black out lesbians serving on city councils nationwide,” according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund.

Other at-large Charlotte City Council winners Tuesday were incumbents Dimple Ajmera and Braxton Winston and former councilmember James (Smuggie) Mitchell.

Danté Anderson, who ran unopposed to represent District 1 on the Charlotte City Council, also made history Tuesday by becoming “the first out LGBTQ person to represent” the district, the LGBTQ Victory Fund’s statement said.

Tawanda Johnson
2d ago

I could care less of whom she chooses to love, that's her personal business. Lawanna professionally have done and tried to do all she's set out to accomplish within our neighborhoods. Congratulations Queen you had my vote.

Brandon Administration
3d ago

First question for LaWana: can you define what a woman is?

