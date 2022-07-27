'Mama Bears' creating space for moms who want to be what LGBTQ+ children need |Opinion

Jaron Terry (she/her), is one of the admins in the Ohio Mama Bears Facebook group, and president of PFLAG Columbus, lives in Dublin, Ohio.

I’m thinking with gratitude of all the people who were at the Stonewall Columbus Pride March and Festival .

But mostly I’m thinking of the ones who were not present to support and show love to their LGBTQ+ kids.

When a child comes out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community , some parents might feel alone, lost, not sure where to turn. As much as they will want to say the right thing in the moment, they might not know what to say at all . Moms especially, will need someone to talk with, to help her be the mom her child needs her to be.

When my child came out, I was so thankful a friend told me about Serendipitydodah-Home of the Mama Bears Facebook Group .

This private group is a place for moms to support each other and their kids, through personal connection, advocacy, and more.

The group was created by my friend Liz Dyer in 2014, a Texas parent who wanted to create a supportive community for herself and other moms of LGBTQ+ kids. She felt a strong need to create a place where moms can turn for education, resources, and support.

Through the group, a network of moms was born, now topping 30,000 members, with more than 60 chapters (including Ohio) who are working together to make the world a kinder, safer, more loving place for all LGBTQ+ people to live and thrive.

I believe that one of the best ways to get support and find helpful resources as a parent is by connecting with other families who have LGBTQ+ kids.

In fact, a supportive community protects LGBTQ+ youth from depression, suicide, substance abuse and risky behaviors.

A 2019 report from the Trevor Project shows that just one accepting adult in the life of an LGBTQ+ youth can reduce the risk of a suicide attempt by 40% . In addition, research conducted by the Family Acceptance Project , shows that LGBTQ+ youth with supportive families make healthier decisions, perform better academically and experience better overall health.

I’m grateful for Liz’s Facebook group and I invite other moms with LGBTQ+ kids to explore the community of support that’s available to them 24/7 so they can joyfully celebrate their kids and the LGBTQ+ community with Pride all year long.

