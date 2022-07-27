At The Columbus Dispatch, we are building a culture of inclusion

Every day we strive to write stories that inform, provide perspective, shine a light on your neighbors, and highlight inequities and wrongdoing.

Several years ago, we made a commitment to diversify our newsroom and our news leadership to better reflect the community. I am proud to say we continue to make progress on that front. Today, we are releasing our third year of statistics showing our racial and gender breakdown. Other newspapers in the USA TODAY Network, which is made up of more than 200 local publications and USA TODAY, are doing the same thing. The information is a snapshot as of July 1, 2022.

Since July 2020, we have made notable progress in increasing the representation of Black, Asian, and Hispanic journalists in our newsroom. We have also increased the percentage of women who work in the newsroom.

As for newsroom leadership, currently 10% of our leadership staff is African American, and 10% are Hispanic/Latino.

As this story indicates, Corporate Diversity: Change Takes Time , inclusion must be deliberate, and I am proud to say we join other Franklin County business and nonprofit leaders in continuing to make intentional efforts to be more diverse and inclusive. Having a diverse newsroom where everyone’s voice can be heard allows different perspectives to be considered and builds a culture where everyone can contribute to making The Dispatch the best reflection of our community.

To get a sense of some of the processes we have put in place, each weekday morning, we hold a "new ideas" meeting in which anyone on staff can propose a story that they think we should be writing. Also, once a month, the staff participates in a diversity audit of our coverage to highlight where we have excelled and where we need to improve. Lastly, we continue our Mobile Newsroom initiative and in August the staff will begin a stint in Linden, the latest neighborhood to be highlighted.

Here are some examples of stories and editorials that show the breadth of our coverage:

We remain committed to providing the best coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, I invite you to become one so you can read our best work regularly.

Edwina Blackwell Clark is Executive Editor of The Dispatch. Contact her at eblackwellclark@dispatch.com.

