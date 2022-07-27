Hall inductees

Well folks, the Baseball Hall of Fame welcomed seven new members July 24.

This year was extra special because a pair of former Twins entered the Hall. Longtime Twins hitter and ambassador, Tony Oliva, and one of the best left-handers in Twins history, Jim Kaat.

Oliva hit .304 lifetime and smacked 220 home runs and was named Rookie of the Year in the American League in 1964. He was an eight time All-Star, three time batting champion and a Gold Glove award winner in 1966.

He came to the Twins from Cuba and I had a chance to interview him in the Twin Cities at a banquet. At that time his broken English was sometimes hard to understand but my main question to him was who might be the toughest pitcher he ever faced and there was no doubt who he talked about, “Cawfish”, Cawfish Hunter,” Catfish Hunter, of course. Oliva made no mistake, he was a tough guy to get a hit against.

I chatted with him several times through the years and just like everybody else, his smile is what people remember.

I never had a chance to talk to Kaat, although I think he may have made a trip here during the Twins caravan one year.

He had a very impressive career as well. He won 283 games, 190 with the Twins, fanned 2,461 batters, was a three time All-Star and won a whopping 16 Gold Gloves. He also spent time with the White Sox, Phillies, Yankees and Cardinals during his 25-year career.

In 1966, he won 25 games, 19 of them complete games, both leading the American League.

These are two very worthy members of the Class of 2022 in Cooperstown. The complete class includes David Ortiz, Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso, Buck O’Neil, Bud Fowler along with Oliva and Kaat.

The yearly induction of the Hall of Fame is always very special to me and especially after visiting several years ago.

It is a pilgrimage to go there and on many people’s bucket list. Once you visit you are never the same if you are a baseball fan of any degree. To see the plaques hanging in the hall is very emotional and memories jump out at every stop.

The Twins in the hall are very special, of course, but the history of the game hangs in front of you and you smile a different kind of smile. Trust me on this one, it’s a once in a lifetime experience. If you love baseball, you have to go.