Gladwin, MI

Laughs at the Lodge comes to Gladwin

Record & Clarion
Record & Clarion
 3 days ago

Gladwin

The Wiggins Lake Property Owners Association is importing four downstate comedians to put on a comedy show at the Lodge in the Gladwin County Recreation Area, 1365 Shaw Road on Friday, August 5.

ABOUT

Established in 1877, The Gladwin County Record is the oldest continuously operated business in Gladwin County. In 1934 the Record merged with the Beaverton Clarion and in 1997 went online with one of the community news industry's very first websites, GladwinMi.com. The paper exclusively serves Gladwin County and is distributed in print on Wednesdays.

 https://www.gladwinmi.com/

