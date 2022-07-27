Isle council nixes 4-year mayoral term (for now)

The idea of changing the term for the city mayor from the present 2-year to a 4-year term that was proposed several months ago seemed like an issue the entire Isle City Council was willing to be on board with back then. But, when that issue was to be voted on at the July council meeting, several members of the panel voiced reservations as to whether or not this was a good idea. After discussion on the issue, a motion was made to extend the mayoral term from two to four years, but for a lack of a second, the motion died. The issue may not be entirely dead, however, since several on the Council mentioned the possibility of revisiting it following the November elections.

Moments later, Council person Naomi Creech announced her impending resignation from the Council as of the end of the year. Creech thanked the Council and the people of Isle for giving her the experience of working on the Council over the past two years, where she said she learned a lot about city government. Accepting her resignation, the Council was left with this scenario for the upcoming November election: election of a mayor for a 2-year term, replacing by election Creech’s position for the remainder of her 2-year term, and also having two 4-year seats up for election. The primary election is scheduled for Aug. 9 from 7 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Wahkon Mayor Ronda Bjornson then was given the floor. She was there to appeal to the Isle Council for help from Isle’s police with enforcement of what she termed her cities “blight properties.” Bjornson said her Council found what they thought was a decent code for handling blight properties with that of the city of Perham. Council member Ginger Houle then outlined what Isle has in their ordinance on the issue, saying they first asses the property, then send a letter to the property owner requesting they clean up the property in due time and if that is not done, a fine is issued. Isle’s attorney at the meeting suggested to the Wahkon mayor that they redo their code and make sure the county and/or township is also on board with how to handle the problem.

Molly Thompson, who had finished an audit of Isle’s 2021 financial situation saying “all the filings to the state had been complete” assured the Council that there were no major problems with how the City was financially managed for a small city. Isle reported higher revenues on tax collections for 2021 and all department funds reported in the black. The Municipal Liquor fund finally showed a profit at year’s end after two consecutive years of loss.

Councilman Dave Keding suggested creation of custom made thank-you cards which the city, signed by members of the Council, could issue to those citizens who had done noteworthy, positive things for the city. The Council agreed to have those cards created, printed and issued for future use.

The Council issued a Special Use Permit for a person who wished to run a short-term-rental propriety in town. This SUP spurred the usual discussion about the burgeoning number of Air B & Bs along with other forms of “investment property” use there is in the city — sure to be a discussion in months to come.

Good news from the financial situation with the City Municipal Liquor enterprise. The bar and off sale part of the Muni recorded a monthly profit and showed a profit of $38,390 so far this year.

As for the name of several streets in the City’s Industrial Park, the Council agreed upon on streets being named “Dynamic Drive” and the other “Progress Point.”

With profits from the successful “Fly-in Breakfast” during the Isle Days celebration, members of the Airport commission, Tony Brumm and Tim Steil were on hand to present $1,000 checks each to the Isle Fire Department and to the Isle Police Department.

During the past winter months when frozen land around Mille Lacs was the reality, plans were being made and financing procured for at least five major projects in the city to be completed during the summer of 2022. Those included a water/sewer main project, water metering all the homes and businesses in the city of Isle, a well-house project and water connection extended to Hennepin State Park and water and sewer connections to the Industrial Park. City Engineer Tim Ramerth was on hand to give the status of each of these projects, including saying that over 50 percent of the homes in town had completed installation of the new metering system.

The Isle police department reminded the Council that National “Night Out” complete with food, games and prizes, is Aug. 2, from 5-7 p.m. at Lakeview Park.