ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Primary election voters guide inside

Mille Lacs Messenger
Mille Lacs Messenger
 3 days ago

Primary election day is Tuesday, Aug. 9, in Minnesota, with several local races on the ballot. Early voting is underway, and most polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the 9th.

Races with multiple candidates include county sheriff, State Senator in Dist. 10 and State Representative in both Dist. 10A. Profile questions and answers for the State Senate and House races were published in the July 20 Messenger. This week’s edition features the four candidates for Mille Lacs County sheriff. See pages 2, 24 and 25 inside this edition.

The candidates are Patrick Broberg of Milaca, Kyle Burton of Milaca, Travis Johnson of Princeton and Ryan VanDenheuvel of Princeton. Current sheriff Don Lorge had previously announced he would not seek re-election.

In addition, filing for city and school board seats opens Aug. 2, and runs through the 16th. Onamia, Isle, Wahkon and Garrison will have city council elections this fall, as will the Isle and Onamia School Boards. Check with your city hall or school district office for filing information.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Isle, MN
City
Onamia, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Primary Election#City Council#Election Day#City Hall#Dist#The State Senate#House#Onamia School Boards
Mille Lacs Messenger

Mille Lacs Messenger

Mille Lacs County, MN
81
Followers
126
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Mille Lacs Messenger has been serving the Mille Lacs area since 1913. Published Wednesdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at millelacsmessenger.com

 https://www.messagemedia.co/millelacs/

Comments / 0

Community Policy