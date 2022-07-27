ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Man shot in side of head while walking on Dunleith Avenue, Winston-Salem police say

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago
Shooting Investigation (Generic)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was shot in the side of the head by someone in a passing car, police say.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, officers were called to a hospital just after midnight on Wednesday about someone who had been shot. The victim had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the side of the head.

Police say that the victim was walking along Dunleith Avenue and someone in a vehicle shot him. He is stable.

This investigation is ongoing.

