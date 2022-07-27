Guthrie County Public Health to adjust policy on dog bite incidents

(Guthrie Co.) Guthrie County Public Health Director Jotham Arber told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday that they have had several dog bite incidents and in response to that they are going to redo their policies at the Health Department. He said previously if you had a dog that was expired on their vaccines, but they have had vaccine shots before, the dog was allowed to be quarantined at home as long as there were no other dog bite incidents.

So, Arber said they are going to adjust that; even if the dog is a day over expiration, they are going to have to quarantine the dog with the vet’s office. He said if the dog is up to date on the vaccinations and there are no other bite incidents then they can keep the dog at home.

