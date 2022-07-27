Endorsement: Keep Bain, Starr in Orange County court | Editorial

Many Floridians don’t understand how important county courts are — until they have business in front of them. These courts —- often dubbed “the people’s courts” — deal with disputes up to $30,000, misdemeanors, debt collections, city ordinance violations, traffic tickets, evictions and simple divorces. In Orange County, 18 county court judges divide a workload that, in the most recent fiscal year, included 24,000-plus criminal cases and nearly 88,000 civil cases, not counting traffic infractions. Many of the parties in these cases don’t have attorneys, and cases are often subject to tight deadlines.

That puts a county court judge under conflicting priorities. Moving such a tremendous volume of cases demands organization and focus. At the same time, judges face a stream of people who don’t know what to do or how to secure their rights. And while the stakes may seem low from the viewpoint of Florida’s vast legal system, a person facing an eviction, a first-time criminal charge or a dispute worth more than they can earn in months sees it far differently. These people deserve judges who understand what they are going through and are able to see them as human beings, not cases to be moved along.

Filling these positions requires a rare set of skills. Fortunately, there’s a consensus that Orange County’s base-level judges are, for the most part, doing a good job. That creates a higher bar for challengers, who should be able to prove that the incumbent is inadequate or that they possess skills that outshine the judges they’re seeking to unseat. In two Orange County races, neither challenger has made that case.

Group 2: Andrew A. Bain

Andrew A. Bain has a relatively short time on the bench — Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him in June 2021. Before that, he was a prosecutor who also served as a professor at the Florida A&M University College of Law, with a significant background in community involvement including work with iDignity, which assists homeless people.

He’s currently serving in civil court, where he says he’s managing a docket with thousands of cases. He acknowledges that it’s tough — particularly in eviction cases, where people are at risk of losing their homes but don’t have an attorney, and the law is clear on what the outcome should be. It’s an emotionally taxing role, and Bain is right when he says that the most effective option is education — pointing litigants to Orange County’s extensive self-help resources — and making sure that everyone is treated fairly.

Jared Adelman, an assistant public defender who’s challenging Bain, also has a good handle on the limits judges face when dealing with defendants and litigants navigate tricky legal shoals. And he tells one story that demonstrates how a little bit of individual attention can make a difference. As a defense attorney, he says, he had one client who was developing a record as a “frequent flier.” There was a pattern of relatively low-penalty sentences that were nevertheless herding the client toward far more serious consequences. Adelman realized the man had a mental illness, directed him toward treatment — and later heard that he was doing much better and staying out of trouble.

We believe Adelman has the qualities to be a good judge. He just hasn’t made the case for unseating Bain.

One thing, however, should be acknowledged: Bain received low marks in a judicial-qualifications poll by the Central Florida Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys, ranking last among Orange County judges with criminal caseloads. Notably, he was ranked “poor” in the perception that he is “state-leaning” or prosecution-biased, which might help explain his low scores in other areas such as legal knowledge and time management. These rankings aren’t a big surprise, since Bain spent a relatively short amount of time in the criminal division and was a former prosecutor. But if he returns to a criminal docket, he should do a better job of assuring everyone that they will receive justice.

Overall, however, Bain seems to be doing a good job of managing his caseload, and has great potential for growth. He has earned re-election.

Group 8: Elizabeth Starr

This contest features another challenger to an established incumbent. When Elizabeth Starr became a judge seven years ago, she brought an impressive range of experience. She started as a prosecutor and spent 11 years in the Attorney General’s Office, supervising cases of fraud and financial misconduct. Since becoming a judge, she’s earned high marks from colleagues and people who have appeared before her, as well as community leaders who have seen the impact of her work in the community.

It’s easy to believe Starr when she talks about how much she loves her job. She says it’s critical to recognize that many of the people who appear before her are under extreme stress, and that a judge has to be patient and remain level-headed. “I get yelled at all the time,” she says, but she’s drawn considerable praise for her ability to defuse a fraught situation.

Starr’s challenger, Michael Morris, espouses many of the same values. And he also has extensive experience — mostly in family law, he says. As an open member of the LGBTQ+ community, he’d bring a unique perspective to the bench. He’s been recognized for his iwllingness to donate his services to those who can’t afford attorneys most recently receiving the 2021 “Guardian of Justice” award from Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida.

But it’s very hard to make the case for unseating a judge like Starr. Orange County voters should keep her on the bench.

About endorsements

We will be posting our endorsements in local races over the next few weeks. However, we urge voters to not rely solely on our opinions in deciding how to cast a vote. Voters should check the candidates’ campaign websites and social media accounts (if they don’t have either, that should be a red flag). Ask friends and neighbors what they think. Google the candidates and go to ocfelections.com to see who’s giving money to their campaigns. In addition, we’ve recorded our interviews and posted them in full at OrlandoSentinel.com/opinion .

Election endorsements are the opinion of the Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board, which consists of Opinion Editor Mike Krys Fluker, Jennifer A. Marcial Ocasio, Jay Reddick and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson. Sentinel Columnist Scott Maxwell participates in interviews and deliberations. Send emails to insight@orlandosentinel.com .