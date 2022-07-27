1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting in Detroit's Waterfront district

One person is dead and two others are injured following a triple shooting in Detroit's Waterfront district.

Police say the injuries are a result of a shootout that took place on River Place Drive.

According to police, a random traffic stop led them to a dead body outside of Rattlesnake Club. The club was not open at the time of the shooting.

According to police, after stopping a random car on Chene and Jefferson, they found two males inside with non-fatal gunshot wounds.

This led them to the scene outside of Rattlesnake Club where they say a man was found dead from gunshot wounds.

One man injured is in stable condition and being treated at Detroit Receiving Hospital.

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Detroit police said evidence shows that one of the non-fatal victims acted in self defense and fatally shot the accused shooter.

Both of those victims were with each other when they were approached by the accused shooter with a long gun. Police say the shooter fired shots for an "unprovoked reason."

They say the man was clinically diagnosed with mental illness and believe that was a "significant factor" in the incident.