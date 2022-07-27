ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Wilton woman who left dog inside hot car charged with animal cruelty

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Police say a Wilton woman left a dog inside of a hot car where temperatures reached as high as 84 degrees.

Denise Kedzierski, 58, of Wilton was charged with animal cruelty following the June 30 incident in Southington.

Police say witnesses called 911 after observing a dog inside a car in a parking lot for more than 25 minutes.

Police say temperatures inside the car reached 84.8 degrees.

Police say Kedzierski did leave the windows open about 2-3 inches, but the car was parked in direct sunlight and the dog inside was visibly lethargic and appeared to be in distress.

Kedzierski was charged with animal cruelty and was released on a $5,000 bond.

She is expected to appear in court in August.

