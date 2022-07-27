ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows moment stolen car crashed into GRPD cruiser

By Chris Bovia
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=149Fvq_0guRu3Ia00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Report of a stolen car on July 2nd lead to a crash with a GRPD cruiser, putting a 16 year-old behind bars.

FOX 17 was able to get video from the dash-cam of the cruiser involved.

You can see the moment the stolen Kia hit the Grand Rapids Police Cruiser.

There were three people in the car at the time of the crash— all of them ran away, but the 16 year-old driver was later found and arrested.

The officer involved was treated and released from the hospital the same day.

