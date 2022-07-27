Maggie Rogers Gives in to Desire With ‘Want Want’ on ‘Fallon’

Maggie Rogers appeared on The Tonight Show for the live television debut of her recent single, “Want Want.” Performing with her band, the singer offered an impassioned take on the song, about succumbing to your desires.

“Want Want” comes off Rogers’ forthcoming LP, Surrender, out July 29 via Capitol Records. Rogers started work on Surrender after lengthy period of touring in support of her first album, which yielded the singer a Best New Artist Grammy nomination. During the pandemic, Rogers relocated to the Maine coast, cutting herself off from the outside world to write what became Surrender’s 12 tracks.

Co-produced by Rogers and Kid Harpoon, Surrender was ultimately recorded in three unique locations: Electric Lady Studios in New York City, Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios near Bath, England, and her parents’ garage.

“I had always done most of my music myself,” Rogers told Carrie Brownstein in Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians issue in 2020. “I had some really incredible co-producers on my record, but there was also this sort of speed-dating texture to it, which was really exhausting and sometimes empowering and sometimes belittling. And it was a very strange emotional dance. I really miss my solo process from high school and college at this point.”

Earlier this month, Rogers joined Phoebe Bridgers and Rina Sawayama for a performance of “I Know the End” at the U.K.’s Latitude Festival. In 2020, Bridgers and Rogers teamed up on a cover of Goo Goo Dolls’ classic ‘Iris,’ which the pair teased that they would cover if Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden.