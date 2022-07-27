Lollapalooza Expands Global Presence With Lollapalooza India in Mumbai

FilmMagic

Lollapalooza India will debut in Mumbai on Jan. 28-29, 2023, marking the first time the global festival will take place in Asia.

The event will feature two days of music across four stages, as well as culinary offerings, art, fashion, and more, with a complete lineup and ticket information to be released soon. Lollapalooza India is being produced by Perry Farrell, William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, C3 Presents, and BookMyShow.

“The music of India is transcendental, it draws our spirits East,” Farrell, the founder of Lollapalooza, said in a statement. “Lollapalooza is an instrument for unity, peace, and education utilizing the universal languages of music and art to find common ground.”

Lollapalooza has always been about exploring boundaries, musically and geographically,” Charlie Walker, partner at C3 Presents, added. “We are excited to introduce fans to an entirely new festival experience that has been a significant rite of passage for millions of music fans around the world for more than three decades.”

Launched by Farrell in 1991 as a touring festival, Lollapalooza currently takes place in eight countries on four continents, including the United States, Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, and Sweden. The four-day Chicago festival kicks off this weekend with headlining performances by J-Hope, Metallica, Dua Lipa, and Kygo.