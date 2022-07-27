Mega Millions jackpot hits $1 billion after months without a winner

Mega Millions reach $1 billion Lottery officials estimate the jackpot will be the fourth-largest in history.

GEORGIA — There’s still no Mega Millions winner, which means the jackpot is growing yet again!

After Tuesday night’s drawing, still no one has gotten the lucky numbers to become a multimillionaire, so now the next person who wins will be a billionaire.

The lottery pot has now sweetened to $1.02 billion for Friday’s drawing.

Tuesday night’s drawing saw the $830 million prize go unclaimed.

Lottery officials estimate the jackpot will be the fourth-largest in history.

If Friday’s drawing produces a winner, the lucky individual could choose to take the estimated cash option of $602.5 million, which is still a solid pay day.

Since April 15, there have been 29 consecutive drawings without a winner.

The prize pot hasn’t been this high since it was $1.05 billion on January 22, 2021 when an Oakland, California lottery club collectively took home the money.

“It’s going to be huge news if you let it out. It’ll turn into a circus,” Homrich Berg financial planner Adam Fuller said.

Before you tell any of your friends, Fuller says you need to hire some new friends, like an attorney, CPA and financial planner.

NOTE: The Mega Millions billboard does not show $1 billion because it does not have the capability to do so.

