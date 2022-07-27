ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Mitch Wilson Appointed Managing Director of Australian Festival Association

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Cody Simpson Wins Gold at a Major Swimming Meet

Click here to read the full article. Cody Simpson, singer, songwriter, gold medalist swimmer. The Australian all-rounder graduated to the top class of elite sport over the weekend, when he snagged gold in the pool during competition at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Simpson earned the bling for his swim in the semi-finals for the Australian men’s 4x100m freestyle relay team in Birmingham, England, after which the squad went on to comfortably top the podium. The 25-year-old Queenslander also qualified for the 50m butterfly semi-finals, but finished outside of the finalists’ times. Simpson has now made an impression on the Games in the pool and...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Billboard

Kate Bush Extends Australian Chart Run, as Central Cee Cracks Top 10

Click here to read the full article. Kate Bush is still running on Australia’s singles chart, and no one can catch her. The veteran English singer’s mid-80s classic “Running Up That Hill” (via Warner) reigns supreme over the ARIA Singles Chart for a seventh week, thanks to its appearance in season four of Stranger Things. Further down the chart, Steve Lacy impacts the Top 5 with “Bad Habit” (RCA/Sony), up 9-5 for a new peak in its third week. Meanwhile, Central Cee makes his first appearance in the top tier as “Doja” (ADA/Warner) bows at No. 8, for the highest new entry on the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Wilson
Person
Julia Robinson
Billboard

Beyonce Challenges LF System For U.K. Singles Chart Crown

Click here to read the full article. Never, ever count Beyonce out of a popularity contest. The superstar U.S. singer is on the brink of a fourth U.K. No. 1 album with Renaissance (via Columbia/Parkwood Entertainment), and its single “Break My Soul” is inching towards the singles chart summit. In its sixth week, “Break My Soul” lifts 6-2 on the midweek chart, behind LF System’s “Afraid to Feel” (Warner Records), the U.K.’s best-selling single for the past month. “Break My Soul” is one of three Renaissance tracks aiming for the Top 20. Further down the list, “Cuff It” is poised to start at...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Archie Roach, Iconic Aboriginal Songwriter and Activist, Dies at 66

Click here to read the full article. Archie Roach, the legendary Indigenous Australian artist whose song “Took the Children Away” was recognized with a Human Rights Medal, died Saturday (July 30) after a long illness. He was 66. The Gunditjmara (Kirrae Whurrong/Djab Wurrung), Bundjalung senior elder, songman, prolific storyteller and First Nations champion was surrounded by his family and loved ones at Warrnambool Base Hospital, according to a message from Mushroom Group. “We are so proud of everything our dad achieved in his remarkable life,” reads a statement from the late artist’s sons Amos and Eban Roach. “He was a healer and...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Sprinting to U.K. Chart Throne

Click here to read the full article. Beyonce is cruising to a fourth U.K. No. 1 with Renaissance (via Columbia/Parkwood Entertainment). The U.S. superstar singer leads the midweek chart with what should be an unassailable lead; it’s currently outselling the rest of the Top 5 combined, according to the Official Charts Company. Queen Bey previously led the Official U.K. Albums Chart with her solo debut Dangerously in Love (2003), 4 (2011) and Lemonade (2016), her most recent release. As a member of Destiny’s Child, the Houston, Texan native reigned over the national chart with 2001’s Survivor. With new track Break My Soul challenging...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Hot 100 First-Timers: Bizarrap & Quevedo Debut With Global Smash ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52’

Click here to read the full article. Bizarrap and Quevedo make their first visits to the Billboard Hot 100, as their collaboration “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” debuts at No. 98 on the chart dated Aug. 6. The club-friendly anthem, released via Dale Play Records, opens with 5.3 million official U.S. streams, a 45% gain, in the July 22-28 tracking week, according to Luminate. It crowns the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts for a second week each, after becoming just the second all-Spanish-language song to top the tallies, and ranks at No. 5 on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falls Festival#Afa#Live Nation#Sydney Worldpride
Billboard

LF System Lands at U.K. Chart Summit For Fourth Week With ‘Afraid To Feel’

Click here to read the full article. LF System locks-up a fourth consecutive week at No. 1 in the U.K. with “Afraid To Feel” (Warner Records), the Scottish production duo’s disco-tinged summer hit. The track now boasts a full, unbeaten month atop the Official U.K. Singles Chart, notching 49,000 chart sales during the most recent frame, including 5.4 million streams and a market-leading volume of digital downloads, the OCC reports. The highest new entry this week belongs to Central Cee, as the hip-hop artist’s viral track “Doja” (Warner Records) starts at No. 2. It’s the Londoner’s highest-charting U.K. single to date, eclipsing...
MUSIC
Billboard

Bizarrap & Quevedo’s ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52’ Tops Billboard Global Charts for Second Week

Click here to read the full article. Bizarrap, from Argentina, and Quevedo, from Spain, continue to boast the biggest song in the world, as “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” spends a second week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. A week earlier, the track became the first leader on the lists for each act. Meanwhile, OneRepublic‘s “I Ain’t Worried,” from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack, flies to both tallies’ top 10, climbing 12-9 on the Global 200 and 14-10 on Global Excl. U.S. The two charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy