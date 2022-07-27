Mitch Wilson Appointed Managing Director of Australian Festival Association

www.billboard.com
Toby Leighton-Pope Appointed Managing Director of TEG Europe Ahead of ‘Rapid Expansion’
TEG has its sights set on expansion across the U.K. and Europe, led by seasoned concerts professional Toby Leighton-Pope. The former AEG Presents and Live Nation executive is named managing director of TEG Europe, the recently-announced U.K.-based structure which is active across live entertainment, ticketing, venue, digital and data. In...
Cody Simpson Wins Gold at a Major Swimming Meet
Cody Simpson, singer, songwriter, gold medalist swimmer. The Australian all-rounder graduated to the top class of elite sport over the weekend, when he snagged gold in the pool during competition at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Simpson earned the bling for his swim in the semi-finals for the Australian men's 4x100m freestyle relay team in Birmingham, England, after which the squad went on to comfortably top the podium. The 25-year-old Queenslander also qualified for the 50m butterfly semi-finals, but finished outside of the finalists' times. Simpson has now made an impression on the Games in the pool and...
Kate Bush Extends Australian Chart Run, as Central Cee Cracks Top 10
Kate Bush is still running on Australia's singles chart, and no one can catch her. The veteran English singer's mid-80s classic "Running Up That Hill" (via Warner) reigns supreme over the ARIA Singles Chart for a seventh week, thanks to its appearance in season four of Stranger Things. Further down the chart, Steve Lacy impacts the Top 5 with "Bad Habit" (RCA/Sony), up 9-5 for a new peak in its third week. Meanwhile, Central Cee makes his first appearance in the top tier as "Doja" (ADA/Warner) bows at No. 8, for the highest new entry on the...
‘I’m a fighter’: Peaty gives ‘heart and soul’ to win 50m breaststroke gold
He thumped his chest, punched the water, and blew kisses to the crowd. And then, as he revelled in the sweetest of redemptions, Adam Peaty gave a smile that could have lit up the Sandwell Aquatics Centre by itself. On Sunday Peaty had suffered his first 100m breastroke defeat since...
Beyonce Challenges LF System For U.K. Singles Chart Crown
Never, ever count Beyonce out of a popularity contest. The superstar U.S. singer is on the brink of a fourth U.K. No. 1 album with Renaissance (via Columbia/Parkwood Entertainment), and its single "Break My Soul" is inching towards the singles chart summit. In its sixth week, "Break My Soul" lifts 6-2 on the midweek chart, behind LF System's "Afraid to Feel" (Warner Records), the U.K.'s best-selling single for the past month. "Break My Soul" is one of three Renaissance tracks aiming for the Top 20. Further down the list, "Cuff It" is poised to start at...
Archie Roach, Iconic Aboriginal Songwriter and Activist, Dies at 66
Archie Roach, the legendary Indigenous Australian artist whose song "Took the Children Away" was recognized with a Human Rights Medal, died Saturday (July 30) after a long illness. He was 66. The Gunditjmara (Kirrae Whurrong/Djab Wurrung), Bundjalung senior elder, songman, prolific storyteller and First Nations champion was surrounded by his family and loved ones at Warrnambool Base Hospital, according to a message from Mushroom Group. "We are so proud of everything our dad achieved in his remarkable life," reads a statement from the late artist's sons Amos and Eban Roach. "He was a healer and...
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Is Sprinting to U.K. Chart Throne
Beyonce is cruising to a fourth U.K. No. 1 with Renaissance (via Columbia/Parkwood Entertainment). The U.S. superstar singer leads the midweek chart with what should be an unassailable lead; it's currently outselling the rest of the Top 5 combined, according to the Official Charts Company. Queen Bey previously led the Official U.K. Albums Chart with her solo debut Dangerously in Love (2003), 4 (2011) and Lemonade (2016), her most recent release. As a member of Destiny's Child, the Houston, Texan native reigned over the national chart with 2001's Survivor. With new track Break My Soul challenging...
Hot 100 First-Timers: Bizarrap & Quevedo Debut With Global Smash ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52’
Bizarrap and Quevedo make their first visits to the Billboard Hot 100, as their collaboration "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52" debuts at No. 98 on the chart dated Aug. 6. The club-friendly anthem, released via Dale Play Records, opens with 5.3 million official U.S. streams, a 45% gain, in the July 22-28 tracking week, according to Luminate. It crowns the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts for a second week each, after becoming just the second all-Spanish-language song to top the tallies, and ranks at No. 5 on Hot Dance/Electronic Songs...
LF System Lands at U.K. Chart Summit For Fourth Week With ‘Afraid To Feel’
LF System locks-up a fourth consecutive week at No. 1 in the U.K. with "Afraid To Feel" (Warner Records), the Scottish production duo's disco-tinged summer hit. The track now boasts a full, unbeaten month atop the Official U.K. Singles Chart, notching 49,000 chart sales during the most recent frame, including 5.4 million streams and a market-leading volume of digital downloads, the OCC reports. The highest new entry this week belongs to Central Cee, as the hip-hop artist's viral track "Doja" (Warner Records) starts at No. 2. It's the Londoner's highest-charting U.K. single to date, eclipsing...
Bizarrap & Quevedo’s ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52’ Tops Billboard Global Charts for Second Week
Bizarrap, from Argentina, and Quevedo, from Spain, continue to boast the biggest song in the world, as "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52" spends a second week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. A week earlier, the track became the first leader on the lists for each act. Meanwhile, OneRepublic's "I Ain't Worried," from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack, flies to both tallies' top 10, climbing 12-9 on the Global 200 and 14-10 on Global Excl. U.S. The two charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs...
