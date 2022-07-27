Mitch Wilson Appointed Managing Director of Australian Festival Association

Click here to read the full article. Kate Bush is still running on Australia’s singles chart, and no one can catch her. The veteran English singer’s mid-80s classic “Running Up That Hill” (via Warner) reigns supreme over the ARIA Singles Chart for a seventh week, thanks to its appearance in season four of Stranger Things. Further down the chart, Steve Lacy impacts the Top 5 with “Bad Habit” (RCA/Sony), up 9-5 for a new peak in its third week. Meanwhile, Central Cee makes his first appearance in the top tier as “Doja” (ADA/Warner) bows at No. 8, for the highest new entry on the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO