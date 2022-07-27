ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Andrea Bocelli steps in as last-minute understudy for his stranded son

By Maddy Shaw Roberts
classicfm.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.classicfm.com

Comments / 15

Edward jones Jones/fleming
3d ago

I can't say I'm surprised he did this... it's his son idk any father who wouldn't do it if they were in Bocceli's shoes....

Reply(1)
19
Me821
3d ago

I’m sure the crowd was thrilled to have his Father as a stand in for him. Best Dad.

Reply
25
Italia 205
3d ago

Awesome family and the best voices and music. ❤️❤️👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👩🏻🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🌻

Reply
13
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Bocelli
Person
Matteo Bocelli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Understudy#Royal Variety Performance#Tuscany#Italian#Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy