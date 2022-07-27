'She never stopped dreaming': Village Hall ballroom named for advocate of the disabled

FRAMINGHAM — Before an audience peppered with canes, crutches, walkers and wheelchairs on Tuesday night, Framingham named its Village Hall ballroom for the late Karen Foran Dempsey, a fierce advocate for people with disabilities.

Just a few years ago — and without Dempsey’s work — it would have been unlikely to see so many community members with disabilities and mobility impairments on Village Hall ’s second floor.

Until 2019, the historic building at 2 Oak St. lacked an elevator and accessible bathrooms; Dempsey’s years-long push to make the building more accessible changed all that.

'She never stopped dreaming'

Diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis at age 2, Dempsey — who died in December 2020 at age 54 — was often left in debilitating pain, with limited mobility that eventually resulted in her using a motorized scooter, according to her widower, Framingham Americans with Disabilities Act Coordinator Mark Dempsey.

She dedicated her life to advocacy, and her list of accomplishments includes everything from new ramps at the library and Memorial Building to road and sidewalk improvements.

But Village Hall, constructed in 1834, remained her white whale for more than a decade.

“Karen, for 15 years — year after year — kept appealing and asking and pleading with people to add accessibility to this building,” said Burt Marmor, of the Friends of Village Hall.

Year after year, the proposal stalled.

Marmor recalled how Dempsey went door-to-door on her scooter to rally support for the accessibility improvements. Finally, in 2017, Town Meeting approved more than $2.4 million to update Framingham’s first Town Hall.

“She never stopped dreaming,” Marmor said of Dempsey.

Gov. Charlie Baker, who attended Tuesday’s ceremony with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, praised Dempsey’s persistence.

“Whenever I think of Karen, I basically think of that old saying, ‘Though I may be small, but I am mighty,’” Baker said. “And she packed a wallop.”

Dempsey, he continued, made sure that whatever time she had on Earth, she would make a difference.

“Some people are just born with this little engine that runs inside them all day long, that’s built around this idea that there’s always something I can do to make my life, my family, my community, my commonwealth, my world better,” Baker said. “And man, that motor ran so hard inside Karen, all the time, every day.”

Dempsey wanted to ensure no one would be barred from taking part in celebrations, meetings or important community events held at Village Hall, according to Polito.

“She wanted to make sure that people like her in this commonwealth didn’t feel the sadness of deprivation, but felt the happiness that comes with being part of a community and being an equal partner, like everyone else,” she said.

The naming ceremony came on the 32nd anniversary of when the ADA was signed into law, and 20 years after Dempsey co-founded the Framingham Disability Commission .

“Karen made good trouble, and I certainly miss getting into good trouble with her,” said Sheryl Goldstein, who currently chairs the commission.

Decades after the ADA became law, there’s still room for improvement, still discriminatory practices to address, she explained.

That work, Goldstein added, is ongoing.

Lasting legacy

Throughout her life, Karen Dempsey fought to remove barriers that many outside of the disability community don’t see or acknowledge, Mark Dempsey explained.

“Karen’s legacy isn’t just the successes she effected while she was here,” but also the way she inspired those around her to move mountains, he said.

Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky was one of the people Dempsey inspired.

Sisitsky served on what was then the Board of Selectmen when Framingham established its Disability Commission and learned from Dempsey about the barriers people with disabilities face and how to address them.

“Karen may not have been aware of this, but her knowledge surrounding those topics helped make me a better, more informed DPW director for the Town of Natick,” Sisitsky said of his previous job. “In other words, Karen indirectly became an advocate for disabled community in Natick, as well as in Framingham.”

Dempsey’s impact on the community will long outlive her, according to Sisitsky.

“Karen inspired all of us to work hard to correct any inequities, and to always do our best to serve the entire community,” he said. “Her legacy extends well beyond this ballroom, this building. It serves as a testament to the idea that one person with a great heart, determination and passion can change the world for the better.”

