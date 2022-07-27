Aug. 2 primary: St. Joseph County Transportation Authority asks for millage renewal

History has been kind to St. Joseph County Transportation Authority and its requests for millage renewals.

The Three Rivers-based agency was successful in 2010, 2014 and 2018 in seeking renewal of one-third of a mill to continue operations at their current level. Now, CTA hopes the community’s support will continue, as it once again turns to the county’s registered voters for renewal of one-third of a mill for a four-year period.

If the measure is approved, the owner of a house with a market value of $100,000 would continue to pay about $33 annually to support the millage.

Agency director Allen Balog said despite past support by roughly a 2-to-1 margin, he isn’t taking anything for granted.

“I think it helps to remind people that we are not asking for more money, we’re simply asking voters to support a request to continue paying what they are currently paying to support the CTA,” Balog said. “But you never want to make any assumptions, so we are doing everything we can to make sure people understand what’s at stake. I’m speaking to various service groups in Sturgis and Three Rivers, just reminding people what we do and how important of a service it is that we provide St. Joseph County.”

Balog, who was a member of the CTA board for 10 years before joining it as director in October 2020, said the millage generates about $730,000 for the agency that operates on a $2.5 million budget annually.

Without the millage-funded portion of its budget, the CTA would be severely crippled, limited in the depth of services it currently provides, Balog said. Many of its services are “an absolute life line for some of our residents,” he added.

“We take people to work, we take them home from work, we take kids to school, we take people to medical appointments,” he said. “On that note, it’s worth mentioning we have drivers who start their day, six days a week at 4 a.m. to take people to dialysis that has to be administered by 5 a.m. here in Three Rivers.”

Other services it offers include medical escort for seniors in need of a ride to Kalamazoo, sometimes Grand Rapids and on rare occasion, Ann Arbor. Its Wednesday run to Battle Creek Veterans Administration Hospital continues to be a high-demand service the agency is able to provide for a rate less than the cost of the actual trip, Balog said.

Most years, it also receives sponsorship to provide free rides home on Thanksgiving Eve and New Year’s Eve. It also operates Circle Line routes six days a week in Three Rivers and Sturgis. Fee for a Circle Line ride is $1.

The agency, which has a fleet of 28 vehicles, provided a total of nearly 82,000 rides in 2019. Ridership is back to 75 percent of its pre-pandemic figures, Balog said.

The agency reminds people its services are available to people of all ages, not limited to seniors. Balog said visibility is important, warranting its appearance at local community festivals, for example.

One-third mill that the county’s registered voters will decide to support again, or not, is essential to the agency, Balog said.

“I’m sure there aren’t too many people out there who don’t know someone who has used the services of the CTA at least once,” Balog said. “We are an integral part of St. Joseph County that has provided an important service for the past 20 years.”

Consistent with its service, voting for the renewal request will be countywide and takes place Aug. 2. CTA provides free transportation to and from the polls on election day, although advance reservations are enc.