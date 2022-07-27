Louise Carroll: I love 'American Ninja Warrior'

If you see me limping, or my arm in a sling, don't be too concerned. I didn't fall, but It's possible that I could pull a muscle, or get a sprain, because the "American Ninja Warrior" semifinals are on, and I am watching them.

I'm not just watching these amazing athletes. I get so involved I am trying to help them hang on, jump up and fly through the air. I'm glad I'm watching alone, as I must be a sight trying to help an extremely muscled man or wonderfully molded woman get through challenging obstacles while sitting in my recliner.

Honestly, I will be in even more jeopardy when the finals start. I don't think I'm the typical fan of the show, but I could be wrong. There could be thousands of mature women glued to their TVs every Monday evening pushing and pulling for the athletes.

The whole scenario of me holding my breath, jerking and twisting in my chair is payback for when I would snicker at people doing the same things while watching wrestling in the 1950s and '60s. I would think it was silly for anyone to be so involved in watching two sweaty men prancing and posturing in a choreographed match. I didn't watch wrestling, but I did watch people watching wrestling. I remember Bruno Sammartino, because he was from Pittsburgh and, wrestling fan or not, who doesn't remember Gorgeous George and Killer Kowalski.

My favorite TV show is "Jeopardy," which is a giant leap from the mental to the physical contest, and I made it. It must have been my destiny because I wasn't looking for it.

I like to have the TV on while I'm knitting, so one evening I was channel surfing when I saw a woman doing amazing physical feats and paused for a few seconds, and an hour later, I was still watching.

Honestly, I surprised myself by becoming a devoted Ninja fan. If it happened to me, it could happen to anyone, as the only sport I watched was football.

I was surprised and pleased that men, women and teenagers all compete on the same obstacle course. I like and admire a lot of the competitors, but my favorite is the fantastic Jessie Graff, a professional stuntwoman and actress, who is 5'8" with a black belt in Tae Kwon Do, a black sash in Kung Fu, and is trained in five other styles of martial arts.

She is also a championship pole vaulter and competitive gymnast. She has been in lots of movies and on TV, she was a stunt double on "Supergirl," and she was in "Wonder Woman" in 2011. Jessie and the other women are excellent role models for girls and young women.

It is more difficult for women because usually men are bigger and stronger, and have more upper body strength. Please note that I sound like I know what I'm talking about. (I don't.)

I will be cheering for Jessie, but I also get excited for every man or woman who is competing. I just want them to do it. I'm totally loyal for those few minutes, and then I'm totally loyal to the next competitor.

At first, I didn't realize how exhausting it was. I get so involved that I am really pulling and pushing to get them through the obstacles. I'm holding my breath as the suspense of getting through the difficult athletic challenges. I am doing aerobics sitting in my recliner with my knitting forgotten in my lap.

I am tense as I try to give them an extra push to make it over the barrier or up the wall. I'm totally revved up as they leap tall buildings in a single bound − well, it feels that way. I get so tense pushing them through an obstacle I could actually hurt myself. It hasn't happened, but I fear it could.

It is an hour, and sometimes two hours, of breath holding, muscle tensing and anxiety. I am amazed at myself.

As I said, "Jeopardy" is more my speed, and if I'm home I watch it as I eat my dinner. I've often joked that I wouldn't be able to chew or swallow if I wasn't watching "Jeopardy."

I had seen "American Ninja Warrior" advertised, but I didn't pay attention because in my mind it was guys in pajama-type clothing waving swords around, making unintelligible gruntings or proclamations, and I wasn't interested.

"American Ninja Warrior" is not like that. It is a real athletic competition, and there are no weapons at all. It is a serious sport, and the winner gets a million dollars. I don't care who you are, that is serious.

The Esquire Network describes "American Ninja Warrior" as a heart-racing competition series, so I'm not the only one getting my cardio rate up while just sitting there.