Cooler temps return across New Jersey; another heat wave possible next week

Tracking overnight showers ahead of potential heat wave in Connecticut
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says a potential heat wave will begin mid-week.
Tracking showers ahead of potential heat wave on Long Island
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says showers are expected today into Monday ahead of a potential heat wave starting mid-week.
Steady rain overnight could be heavy in parts of New Jersey
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers say steady, sometimes heavy rain is headed to New Jersey overnight. Monday is cooler, but more humid. Temperatures begin to rise for the rest of the week into the 90s and near 100+ in some spots.
State police: Driver killed in Friday crash on Garden State Parkway
State police say a crash on the Garden State Parkway left one person dead in Lacey Township.
August is Black Business Month. Here are some businesses to shop in the Hudson Valley
August is Black Business Month. Below are names of Black businesses in the Hudson Valley, and their accompanying websites/social pages.
Latimer: Memorial Field project a few weeks away from completion
County Executive George Latimer says the Memorial Field project in Mount Vernon is close to being done.
ALERT CENTER: Ramapo police and Rockland County Sheriff stop shoplifter at Suffern Walmart
Ramapo Police Department shared pictures of the police and Rockland County Sheriff’s presence on Route 59 to stop a shoplifter at the Suffern Walmart.
Orange County woman receives 31 tickets following high speed chase
An Orange County woman is facing several charges - and received 31 tickets - for leading police on a chase through Deerpark.
Man from UK faces charges in Rockland County crash that injured 2 children
Police in Orangetown say Thomas Robb was driving the wrong way on a one-way section of Greenbush Road. They say he hit a car while driving into the Route 303 intersection, which collided with another car.
Ramapo police: Arrest made in Ramapo gel-gun incident
Police arrested a 16-year-old from Spring Valley in connection to a gel-gun shooting Sunday morning on Decatur Avenue in Monsey. A pedestrian reported being shot in the face with a pellet. Police determined that three juveniles were out for a joyride. One of the juveniles was shooting trash cans with...
