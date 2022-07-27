ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, CT

Police: Wilton woman who left dog inside hot car charged with animal cruelty

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
connecticut.news12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southington, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Wilton, CT
City
Southington, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Wilton, CT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Police#Sunlight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy