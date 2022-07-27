ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram meetup turns into SWAT standoff in Hilltop neighborhood

By Orri Benatar
 3 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple people are in custody after SWAT surrounded an apartment in the Hilltop neighborhood overnight Wednesday, according to Columbus Police.

A CPD Lieutenant confirmed to NBC4 that at around 1:30 a.m., a man went to an apartment on the 200 block of Clarendon Avenue to see a woman he met on Instagram.

The woman let him into the apartment where two men were waiting. The two men proceeded to rob the victim at gunpoint and beat him, per police.

Afterwards, the man was able to escape and find a neighbor who called police. With the suspects refusing to exit the apartment, police called in SWAT who helped to evacuate other people from the building.

Police say SWAT members went inside and took suspects into custody after several hours.

No further information is known at this time.

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

