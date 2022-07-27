Useful Kitchen Products For Couples and Roommates

A foldable funnel , magnetic shopping pad and easy-close food containers to keep the peace in your kitchen.

While the kitchen may be the heart of your home, it’s likely also the cause of some major bickering. From forgetting to refill the Brita to struggling to find a matching top for your food container, there’s no shortage of pain points that can provoke conflict between housemates around cooking So if you’re tired of squabbling about whether or not the chicken is actually done or want a public record of what groceries you need for the week, we’ve got all the tools you need.

To help you keep the peace in your house, we’ve rounded up the best helpful kitchen products that can help minimize silly spats. They’re mainly small, creative gadgets that you may not think to grab when stocking your kitchen, but won’t be able to live without after getting one yourself. Though we can’t guarantee that you and your partner or pal will sail into domestic bliss, we’re confident that grabbing some of these tools for your own kitchen will help you stay cool, calm and collected as you cook.

Easy-close containers, so you don't have three open boxes of the same snack

A foldable table on wheels for extra prep space when cooking together

$118.60 at Amazon (originally $149.99)

A set of reusable paper towels so you'll never run out

$29.99 at Amazon (originally $46.69)

A set of four stretchy reusable tumbler lids

A spoon rest to stop messes before they happen

Or a magnetic container to keep your most-used spices organized and handy

A microwave cleaner to help clear gunk instead of playing the blame game

Stainless steel cleaner to get fingerprints off your appliances

A set of multi-use silicone sheets that help open jars and can also be used as coasters

A foldable funnel for when someone leaves just a tiny bit in the container

A meat thermometer, so you never bicker about when then the steak is actually done

$10 at Amazon (originally $15.99)

A dishwasher magnet to signal when it's time to unload

Or a "Refill the Brita" magnet to keep the water flowing

A magnetic pad to keep a running grocery list

A magnetic weekly menu planner so you never have to do the "what's for dinner?" dance

$15.88 at Amazon (originally $19.88)

A set of multi-use cleaners

A set of gorgeous compostable plates so you don't need to fight about who is doing the dishes

A countertop ice maker if the ice cube trays never get refilled

$98 at Amazon (originally $129.99)

A set of six stretchy food and container toppers when you can't deal with the Tupperware drawer

A set of safety gloves so you don't need to say "Careful!" over each other's shoulders

Magnetic oven mitts that stay within easy reach

A step stool so you never need to rely on the taller partner to reach a high shelf

A set of thin cutting boards so you can cut away from each other, in peace

Doubled-walled cups that won't leave a water ring on the coffee table