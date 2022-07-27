These Walmart Fashion Finds Are TikTok-Approved

We found the coolest stuff at Walmart with the help of TikTok.

One of the best things about TikTok is its ability to highlight and celebrate the totally mundane, whether it’s a hot pink gel that somehow cleans everything or a makeup routine for going to the gym.

In particular, the app and the creators that use it have a way of making a simple run to Walmart feel like a treasure hunt. The truth is, Walmart isn’t just about rollbacks on grills and Pioneer Woman swag — thanks to a slew of affordable, finger-on-the-pulse fashion brands, there’re plenty of stylish clothing, accessories and home goods up for grabs at any given moment.

We hit TikTok to find the coolest goods that savvy users have uncovered at Walmart and were pleasantly surprised with what they turned up. Whether you’re on the hunt for an avant basic micro-purse, a $24 take on the Instagram-famous “mushroom lamp,” or some trendy plastic aviator sunglasses, you’ll find some serious bang for your buck in the roundup ahead.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1

Aviator-style plastic shades

2

Chunky fisherman sandals

3

A printed summer wedding guest dress

$24 at Walmart (originally $40)

4

The Instagram-famous mushroom lamp

5

A crochet baguette

6

Avant basic crossbody bag

7

Cheery platform sandals

8

An influencer-style bag

$15.50 at Walmart (originally $32)

9

A set of four iced-out tumblers

10

A gingham micro-purse