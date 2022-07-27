Everything You Need To Get Hailey Bieber's Glazed Donut Nails

In order to achieve this glazed neutral nail, you will need OPI's Pale To The Chief nail lacquer , a mixing palette and this iridescent powder top coat .

According to TikTok’s revolving door of intriguingly named beauty and style trends, Hailey Bieber’s manicure is next — and is possibly the most sought-after aesthetic to date.

Coined glazed donut or pearl nails for their gently reflective finish and pastry-hued base, the model’s sheer almond-shaped nails have caught on because they are subtle yet elevated and universally flattering, according to other TikTok users.

Lucky for us, Bieber is no gatekeeper. In a recent post on her TikTok, she revealed all of the products and steps that her manicurist uses to create her now-signature nails.

Here’s my nail combo 👀 the 🔑 is to mix whatever color you choose with clear polish to thin it out ✨🫠 @Zola ♬ She Share Story (for Vlog) - 山口夕依

In the video, currently clocking in at 1.1 million likes, Bieber explained that you start off by mixing a nude polish with a glossy top coat in order to make the product thinner and more sheer before applying it to your nails. This, she stresses, is “key.”

Once that layer has completely dried, her manicurist buffs on a thin layer of a reflective chrome powder, OPI’s Tin Man Can to be exact, in order to achieve the pearlescent component. Finally, she finishes if off with the same shiny top coat that was used earlier and, voilà! The result is nails that look tasty enough to eat.

If you want to try this out for yourself at home, we rounded up all of the products you need below, plus some alternatives just in case.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1

A neutral-hued glossy base

$10.79 at Amazon$8.85 at Walmart

2

An OPI duo that includes a pearlescent powder and top coat

3

A best-selling high-shine top coat

$10.49 at Amazon$10.49 at Target$10.79 at Ulta

4

A mixing pallete made just for nail polish

5

A set of professional-grade files and nail shapers

6

A pearlescent top coat alternative