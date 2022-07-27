Erik Ten Hag Discussing Possible Loan Moves For Talented Midfield Duo

Erik Ten Hag is set to talk to Darren Fletcher this week and make a decision on whether to loan out a talented young midfield duo, claims a new report.

Ten Hag is still mapping out his squad for the season and needs to ensure he makes all the right decisions ahead of his first campaign in charge.

After returning from the pre season tour of both Thailand and Australia, Ten Hag is now set to make a decision on two young players who both impressed during the tour games.

Ten Hag is said to be speaking with Darren Fletcher this week to decide on where and whether to loan out two impressive young talents.

According to a report from Henry Winter of Times Sport;

“Erik ten Hag and Darren Fletcher talking this week on whether/where to send Charlie Savage and Zidane Iqbal on loan.”

Savage and Iqbal both impressed the boss as well as United supporters during the pre season games, playing together as a pivot and putting in great performances.

Both young midfielders would highly benefit from regular game time this season and two loan moves could be on the cards.

Author Verdict

Personal preference for both midfielders would be to see them go on season long loans.

In terms of where - the EFL Championship to follow in the footsteps of what James Garner has done in the past few seasons would be for me, the ideal choice.

