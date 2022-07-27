Wednesday’s forecast: Scattered storms likely to roll in with high temps

ORLANDO, Fla. — Stormy weather should roll in the afternoon and evening Wednesday.

There is a 50% to 60% chance of scattered storms and daytime highs will be around 93 degrees.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said we will likely see a drier pattern Thursday with a possible storm popping up.

We should have a scorcher as we finish out the week, with middle to the upper 90s Thursday.

Shields said as the Saharan Dust moves in, we should expect drier and hotter weather through the weekend.

