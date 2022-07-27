ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

New, contemplative art installation open in the Cultural District

By Patrick Damp
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2He9nw_0guRgPkJ00

New, contemplative art installation open in the Cultural District 00:42

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There is a new art installation in the Cultural District.

The 26-foot-high inflatable sculpture called "Pyramid XL Sphere" was created by French artist Cyril Lancelin.

"It's a contemplative piece," said Pam Komar, Director of Programming at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. "You can actually walk through the sculpture, Cyril chose the color because of the three sister bridges. You can peek out, there's openings inside and you can see the city from different perspectives."

You can find the installation at 8th and Penn.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Installation#Kdka#Pyramid#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
62K+
Followers
29K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy