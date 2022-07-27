Yandex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) _ Yandex NV (YNDX) on Wednesday reported profit of $112.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Schiphol, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The Russian search engine posted revenue of $2.3 billion in the period.

