Yandex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 3 days ago

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) _ Yandex NV (YNDX) on Wednesday reported profit of $112.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Schiphol, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The Russian search engine posted revenue of $2.3 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YNDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YNDX

