Family displaced after fire at South Park duplex

A family is displaced following a fire at a duplex in South Park early Wednesday.

The fire broke out in the 3600 block of Downing Street around 1:54 a.m.

Fire officials said the fire started in a second-floor bedroom and was contained in that room. The other side of the duplex was not impacted.

The Library volunteer fire chief told Channel 11 that two children were evaluated by medics at the scene, but they are OK.

Four residents and three pets are displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Allegheny County fire marshall.

