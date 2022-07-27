On the hunt for unique treasures? 11 best antique shops in the Charlotte area

Shop at the Brass Grasshopper in Matthews for all kinds of vintage treasures. Katie Hardister

Whether you’re on a personal mission to make old things new or you want to spend the day exploring, you’re sure to come across unique finds while visiting Charlotte-area antique shops.

While antique shops are home to a variety of items that had a previous owner, they are also where you can find unique, vintage items, such as collectables, jewelry, memorabilia, furniture and more.

Before you go on the hunt, check out this list of local antique shops in Charlotte. Happy antiquing!

Location: 3609 Scott Futrell Dr, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: Toddville Road

What to know: You can browse online, or if you want to take a look around in person, call ahead at 704-582-2643 — Asian Country Antiques is open by appointment only. You can find antique Chinese furniture and decor, such as tables, chairs, art and more.

Location: 1325 Matthews-Mint Hill Rd, Matthews, NC 28105

Neighborhood: Matthews

What to know: The Brass Grasshopper was formerly known as Antique Alley. The 5,000-square-foot antique dealer mall is home to various vendors who offer vintage records, furniture and more.

Location: 406 Catawba St, Belmont, NC 28012

Neighborhood: Belmont

What to know: You may have to make multiple visits to the “huge treasure chest,” which is housed in a 67,000-square-foot building that’s home to more than 300 vendors. Explore five aisles of memorabilia, collectibles, furniture, toys, paintings and more.

Location: 318 Main St, Pineville, NC 28134

Neighborhood: Pineville

What to know: If you’re in need of vintage costume jewelry, start your hunt here. You can also find vintage typewriters, tea party sets and a variety of Victortian to mid-century modern items.

Location: 721 Gov Morrison St f170, Charlotte, NC 28211

Neighborhood: Myers Park

What to know: At Circa, visitors can find unique sculptures, vintage frames, ornate furniture and more.

Location: 14805 Lancaster Hwy, Charlotte, NC 28277

Neighborhood: Ballantyne

What to know: If you’re looking for genuine turquoise, you may find a treasure here. The quaint log cabin houses antique turquoise jewelry such as necklaces, earrings, bracelets and more.

Location: 19725 Oak St, Cornelius, NC 28031

Neighborhood: Cornelius

What to know: The antique mall has more than 50 vendors that offer vintage items such as books, furniture and home decor.

Location: 2328 Crown Centre Dr, Charlotte, NC 28227

Neighborhood: Sardis Marketplace

What to know: You can find jewelry, ceramics, vintage clocks, glassware and more at Patina & Paisley.

If antique jewelry is your thing, check out Patina & Paisley. Patina & Paisley

Location: 134 N Main St, Belmont, NC 28012

Neighborhood: Belmont

What to know:The antique mall is located in the heart of downtown Belmont. You can find vintage furniture, kitchenware and more. The shop is also pet-friendly.

Location: 6424 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28217

Neighborhood: Starmount

What to know: The mall offers vintage clothing, vinyl records, eclectic furniture, wall decor and more.

Location: 111 New Bern St, Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: South End

What to know: The shop offers high-end vintage and antique furnishings.