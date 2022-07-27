On the hunt for unique treasures? 11 best antique shops in the Charlotte area
Whether you’re on a personal mission to make old things new or you want to spend the day exploring, you’re sure to come across unique finds while visiting Charlotte-area antique shops.
While antique shops are home to a variety of items that had a previous owner, they are also where you can find unique, vintage items, such as collectables, jewelry, memorabilia, furniture and more.
Before you go on the hunt, check out this list of local antique shops in Charlotte. Happy antiquing!
Location: 3609 Scott Futrell Dr, Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: Toddville Road
What to know: You can browse online, or if you want to take a look around in person, call ahead at 704-582-2643 — Asian Country Antiques is open by appointment only. You can find antique Chinese furniture and decor, such as tables, chairs, art and more.
Location: 1325 Matthews-Mint Hill Rd, Matthews, NC 28105
Neighborhood: Matthews
What to know: The Brass Grasshopper was formerly known as Antique Alley. The 5,000-square-foot antique dealer mall is home to various vendors who offer vintage records, furniture and more.
[WANT TO EXPLORE MATTHEWS? 5 ways to spend a day in Matthews for $50 or less]
Location: 406 Catawba St, Belmont, NC 28012
Neighborhood: Belmont
What to know: You may have to make multiple visits to the “huge treasure chest,” which is housed in a 67,000-square-foot building that’s home to more than 300 vendors. Explore five aisles of memorabilia, collectibles, furniture, toys, paintings and more.
[DAY TRIP TO BELMONT: From coffee to famous-family dinner, 5 ways to spend a day in Belmont for $50 or less]
Location: 318 Main St, Pineville, NC 28134
Neighborhood: Pineville
What to know: If you’re in need of vintage costume jewelry, start your hunt here. You can also find vintage typewriters, tea party sets and a variety of Victortian to mid-century modern items.
Location: 721 Gov Morrison St f170, Charlotte, NC 28211
Neighborhood: Myers Park
What to know: At Circa, visitors can find unique sculptures, vintage frames, ornate furniture and more.
Location: 14805 Lancaster Hwy, Charlotte, NC 28277
Neighborhood: Ballantyne
What to know: If you’re looking for genuine turquoise, you may find a treasure here. The quaint log cabin houses antique turquoise jewelry such as necklaces, earrings, bracelets and more.
Location: 19725 Oak St, Cornelius, NC 28031
Neighborhood: Cornelius
What to know: The antique mall has more than 50 vendors that offer vintage items such as books, furniture and home decor.
Location: 2328 Crown Centre Dr, Charlotte, NC 28227
Neighborhood: Sardis Marketplace
What to know: You can find jewelry, ceramics, vintage clocks, glassware and more at Patina & Paisley.
Location: 134 N Main St, Belmont, NC 28012
Neighborhood: Belmont
What to know:The antique mall is located in the heart of downtown Belmont. You can find vintage furniture, kitchenware and more. The shop is also pet-friendly.
Location: 6424 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28217
Neighborhood: Starmount
What to know: The mall offers vintage clothing, vinyl records, eclectic furniture, wall decor and more.
Location: 111 New Bern St, Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: South End
What to know: The shop offers high-end vintage and antique furnishings.
