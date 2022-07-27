ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Where the Right-Wing Attacks Against Education Finally Went Too Far—for Republicans

By foxnews.com
dailyadvent.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.dailyadvent.com

Comments / 11

AP_000389.61c6cc042d3043cc9b724a18b950e18d.1849
2d ago

We will not stop until CRT, masks, and trans ideology are removed from links school curriculum. You want to send you kid to private art school go ahead. Keep your political agenda out of public schools. Same for the right. I respect your right to send your kids to catholic school, but public schools should be right down the middle.

Reply(7)
10
Larry Goodner
2d ago

school is obsolete. we have Google, and you tube. school is only a baby sitter, that cost in every way. food, electric, cops, teachers, water, supplies. gas to and from. what a God dam waste of money

Reply
2
F**K BOTH PARTIES!!!
2d ago

As long as the WHITE People keep the TRUTH about the TRUE HISTORY of this Country from being TOLD, it's OK by them...

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Slate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy