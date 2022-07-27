ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, IN

Parents charged after toddler found alone in Indiana motel room

By Izzy Karpinski
cbs4indy.com
 3 days ago
Comments / 16

Kim Wright
3d ago

Something on the other side of that hotel the parents thought were more important than their 1 year old daughter!! And the people who said they knew the parents had left her in the room alone before because they would hear her cry, Why didn’t you call the cops and get that little girl some help?? What if something had happened?? I’m not saying it’s their fault, but that little girl needed someone to care that she was being left alone, probably for hours!! Please don’t give her back to parents!!

Ron Baker
2d ago

Treating a 1 year old like a dog. Next time they should just go to the fire station and let someone who cares adopt the child. Temporary housing is expensive and apparently so are their addictions.

SueS
3d ago

These are NOT parents, they are only people that can conceive and bear a child.

