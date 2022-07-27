CT jazz and soul singer brings artistry to the stage and to help young people find healthy ways to express themselves

When singer/songwriter Sache-Gaye Marshall was younger, she spotted a boy who she thought was cute, but that brought on her shy side and she didn’t know what to say to him or how to express her feelings.

Then she heard the song, “Have You Ever,” by Grammy Award-winning artist Brandy, and Marshall was excited to have her feelings expressed in words, she said.

From that moment, Marshall said, she decided that she, too, wanted to be a music artist, and wanted to make sure that people do not feel alone in any situation that they may be dealing with at the time.

“I started [song] writing when I was in third grade. And from there, I just, I was always just writing songs just like whatever melody is in my head,” she said. “And from there, I just started to fall in love with it more. By the time I got to high school, I was performing in front of people by myself.”

Musically known as Ysanne, Marshall has been a performing artist since high school and has the music project called “Emotionally Strung Up” to her credit. She has performed at Dewey’s Jazz Lounge in Springfield, Jazzy’s Cabaret in New Haven and many other venues throughout the state and beyond. She has also performed with national recording artists Donnell Jones, Juelz Santana and the Dream.

A fan and friend, DJ Michelle Bee , said that “How To Phrase It,” is the Ysanne song that gets a lot of play time within her home.

Introduced to her music through a DJ friend a few years ago, Bee heard the music, fell in love with it and told herself that she had to see Ysanne perform live, Bee said. She got that chance.

“When I tell you I just ... fell in love with this girl. There was so much drive, art, dedication and work put into every aspect of her performance,” Bee said. “It was just such an inspiration that I literally stopped her after the show” to introduce herself. From there, they became fast friends.

“Her music alone, it’s just beyond her years. I grew up listening to a lot of different types of music that were not mainstream, jazz included,” Bee said. “So, it’s great to have somebody my age representing that style of music and not being discouraged by the fact that there’s not a lot of listeners, where in turn she actually inspires people to want to listen to jazz or get a little bit more into it. She makes it a little bit more modern to kind of bridge the gap between the generations.”

In addition to the performance opportunities, Marshall has received many awards, including being appointed to be an Arts Community Impact Coordinator at the Northwest Connecticut Art Council in January 2021, through the Bridge Builders Initiative, where she works to build bridges between community and the arts. She also received an Emerging Artist Recognition Award in March of 2020 from the Connecticut Office of the Arts.

Further, in April 2020, she was awarded a Teaching Artist Grant, allowing her, to co-create an innovative arts empowerment program for female youth of color, which she called “Black Girl Magic.” The program introduces the arts as an empowerment and embodiment tool that encourages participants to express their feelings.

The inspiration for the program stems from her own experiences as a young Black girl, as when songwriting was her outlet where she could to express her feelings about the things that she was going through while wishing that she had more support.

“I had trauma, no matter how minute or major it had been, from when I was a young girl. I grew up in a predominantly white town. I grew up in Enfield. Now it’s more diverse, I would say in terms of the community there. [Yet], in elementary school, there were about five Black kids, and four of us lived on the same street. You notice. … I’ve had experiences and I didn’t talk that much when I was younger.”

She hopes with these workshops to provide the girls of color a safe place to express themselves and give them the tools of art that helped her throughout her life.

“In terms of shaping the next generation through the arts, I want to give them tools that are healthier to express themselves, to cope with everyday life. Whether it’s positive or negative, and everything in between, we have to digest our everyday life,” Marshall said.

“... So, giving the youth different tools, whether it be through dance, music, painting, singing or creating something with their hands, I want them to use that as an outlet, instead of harmful stuff or threatening someone with their words. It’s OK to have those feelings. I’m not saying to not have those emotions, because we have to process those emotions, because those are lessons for ourselves. We can do them in a healthier way.”

Both of Marshall’s parents are Jamaican, and her house was filled with reggae and old school songs while she was growing up. Her father is also a singer.

Marshall said her parents were supportive. They enrolled her in piano lessons at a young age.

From there, over the years she began to fall in love with the idea of a musical career.

By the time she was in high school, Marshall began to perform in front of people on her own. She previously made her friends perform with her for additional support.

When Marshall was around 15 or 17 years old, she also developed a love for musical theater. Then, a major opportunity opened up for her as she was accepted into the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts in the voice program. There she was able to gain the tools that helped to make her into a better musician, she said.

Once she completed that schooling, she attended Dean College in Franklin, Mass., and graduated in 2012 Cum Laude with her bachelor’s degree in Art and Entertainment Management: Communications with Performance Studies. While there she continued to hone her craft, while making connections within the entertainment community around her.

Through networking, she has had the opportunity to open for major artists, such as R&B singer Donnell Jones, hip-hop artist Juelz Santana and singer, songwriter and record producer The Dream.

“That was really dope to perform in front of their audience and have their audience accept me and my original music so long ago,” she said.

Marshall she said also began to put what she was learning in her courses into action by coordinating events on her own and performing in musicals in the New England area, as she was learning about profit and nonprofit organizations, along with audio and visual production courses.

She also overcome obstacles to keep her artistry alive.

“Consistency, of course. Sometimes, financially, knowing what gigs I should do and what I shouldn’t do … figuring out as an artist, no matter what your discipline is, what is my goal — always making sure I didn’t … lose sight of that,” she said.

Her biggest opportunity to date happened in the fall of 2021 when she played the legendary Jazz icon, Billie Holiday, in the one-woman show “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grille” in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

“That was a beautiful opportunity to really dig into the time of Billie. We know about Billie, but we don’t really know about Billie. To really learn more about her story and then embodying that to share and be her vessel as a testimony was so beautiful, [along with] the different ages that saw the show, how far they came, and them comparing me to like other legends that have performed as Billie Holiday. It has been awesome,” Marshall said.

For more information about Ysanne and her music, visit her website: ysannemusic.com/about-ysanne .