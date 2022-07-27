Showers on the way for New York City after heat, humidity combo

NEXT: Humidity increases into tonight with chance for isolated showers overnight. Thursday can spark a few pop-up storms after 3 p.m.

NEXT: More shower chances Friday afternoon and evening before a beautiful weekend.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green say there's an increase in humidity tonight with a chance for pop-up showers Thursday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few isolated showers/storms possible after midnight through 6 a.m. Lows near 71.

TOMORROW: Hot and humid. Highs up to 92. Feels like 95. A few pop-up storms possible after 3 p.m. Best chance 3-10 p.m. Lows down to 76.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and very humid. A few showers possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs up to 87. Lows around 70.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY: Plenty of sun with highs near 86. Lows down to 70. No rain expected at all!

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs near 88. Lows around 71.

TUESDAY: Morning sun gives way to afternoon clouds. Hot. Highs near 90. Lows down to 73. Isolated shower can't be ruled out late.