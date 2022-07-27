Local congressman calls for expanded investigation into Amazon warehouses following worker death

U.S. Congressman Donald Norcross is calling for an expanded investigation into Amazon warehouses following a death in a New Jersey warehouse.

It happened at the Carteret facility earlier this month during the Prime Day rush.



The Occupational Safety and Health Administration asked current and former Amazon warehouse workers to help in the investigation.

Southern New Jersey Amazon warehouse workers who have experienced or witnessed unsafe work conditions in New Jersey Amazon warehouses can also contact OSHA's Marlton Area Office at (856) 596-5200 .