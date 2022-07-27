Lollapalooza India: Everything you need to know about the 2023 festival

Lollapalooza is set to make its India debut in January 2023.

The American festival franchise announced the news via social media on Wednesday (27 July) morning.

“We’re thrilled to announce the newest addition to the #Lolla family: Lollapalooza India!” the franchise wrote on Twitter. “Lollapalooza India will take place this upcoming January 28-29, 2023, in the heart of Mumbai.â£â£”

The exact venue and line-up is yet to be announced.

The festival is being promoted and co-produced by ticketing platform BookMyShow, global producers Perry Farrell, WME, and C3 Presents, which is owned by Live Nation.

As per Billboard, the festival will feature around 45 acts playing 20 hours of music across four stages to an audience of 60,000 fans each day.

The line-up will be made of 60 per cent international artists and 40 per cent local acts, the promoters told the outlet.

C3 Presents partner Charlie Walker spoke about why India was chosen as Lollapalooza’s next stop.

“We’re typically looking for places that aren’t already crowded with large scale, multi-day, multi-genre festivals,” he said. “If you look at the musical appetite in India in [terms of] streaming consumption, you realise quickly that it’s underserved in live.”

BookMyShow founder and CEO Ashish Hemrajani added that the Indian edition of the festival has been in the works for at least four years, but it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hemrajani described the partnership with Lollapalooza as “long-term” without specifying the number of years they have signed on to stage the festival in India.

So far, Lollapalooza concerts have been held in Stockholm, Paris, Berlin, Argentina, Chicago, and Brazil.

The Indian leg is expected to be as big as other festivals in the country such as Sunburn, Magnetic Fields, Bacardi NH7 Weekender, and VH1 Supersonic.

Indian fans are excited about the announcement and many are curious about the music artists who end up on the line-up.

Early-bird tickets for the festival will be available to purchase from 1 August onwards for festival-goes who register on the official Lollapalooza India website.

Tickets will be priced from Rs 7,000 (£72) onwards. Registrations will be live from today (27 July) till 31 July.

The festival will take place after Justin Bieber and Russ perform in New Delhi and Mumbai respectively this year.